Entertainment LIVE Updates: Lathi Charge Outside Salman’s House, Shalin Wants To Quit BB16
Advertisement
Each one of us is eagerly waiting to welcome the new year 2023 whole heartedly. And as we are set to bid adieu to 2022. Amid this, the entertainment industry is creating a massive buzz with exciting scoops about our favourite celebs. From lathi charge outside Salman Khan's residence on his 57th birthday to Archana Gautam's ugly fights on Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot breaking down on national television and wanting to quit the show and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossip, check out all the updates here.
Dec 28, 2022 9:33 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Loses Calm In The House
Dec 28, 2022 9:08 AM
Cops Lathi Charge On Fans Crowded Outside Salman Khan' House On His Birthday
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Style Statement With The Elegant Earrings From Anayah Jewellery While Promoting “Mili”
- Entertainment News Updates: Ranbir-Alia Get Mushy On Christmas, Nimrit Nominates Priyanka On BB16
- Entertainment News Updates: Sheezan Khan Sent To 4 Days Judicial Custody
- Witness Dr. Amit Kamle, Akshita Mudgal's Sparkling Chemistry In Irada Nek Hai
- Entertainment News Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus Releases, Salman Khan To School Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan
- Ent News Updates: RRR, Chhello Show Shortlisted For Oscars; Gauahar Makes 1st Appearance post Pregnancy News
- Revisit The Shadows Of Our Past Though Latest Film ‘Shadow Assassins'
- LA-Based Celebrity Fashion Designer Sai Suman Is One Of The Names In Hollywood That Every Celebrity Refers To.
- Photographer Aldric Alexander On Challenges In Shooting For Different Genres
- Entertainment News Updates: Priyanka Enjoys Christmas Vibes With Nick & Malti, Shalin-MC Stan Lock Horns
- Know Aman Bhadouria| Among Top Influencers of Gen-Z
- Meet Richa Gulati: A Talented Actor And Model Who Intrigued The People Through Her Marvelous Skills