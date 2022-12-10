Entertainment Live Updates: Rumours Of Salman Dating Pooja Hegde Shock Fans; KJo Says Bollywood Lacks Spine

A new December weekend is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From rumours of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dating his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde to director-producer Karan Johar slamming the Hindi film industry for making remakes instead of working on original content, a slow start for Kajol's Salaam Venky at the ticket window, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Karan Johar Says Hindi Film Industry Lacks Spine In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar criticised the Hindi film industry and even himself for making remakes. According to him, Bollywood lacks the spine and conviction to create original content. He stated, "In 2010, Dabangg did well and we again started those commercial films. That’s the problem. We actually lack--and I say this more for myself than anyone else--we lack the spine and conviction. That’s what we need to get from all the other industries."

Is Salman Khan Dating Pooja Hegde?