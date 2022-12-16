Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK Reacts To Boycott Pathaan Trend On Twitter, Salman Khan Schools Sajid Khan

The weekend is around the corner and the showbiz industry is buzzing with some hot gossips about our favourite celebs. From Shah Rukh Khan reacting to the ongoing Boycott Pathaan trend on Twitter, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera releasing on OTT to Salman Khan schooling Sajid Khan over his double standards regarding Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Ahluwalia's bond on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.
Dec 16, 2022 12:02 PM
Govinda Naam Mera Leaked Online Hours After Release
Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera has fallen prey to piracy as it has been leaked online.
Dec 16, 2022 11:16 AM
Sumbul Touqeer To Play The Lead In Naagin 7?
According to media reports, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer is likely to play the lead in Naagin 7. Earlier, there were reports that Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam have been approached for the show.
Dec 16, 2022 10:38 AM
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares A Heartfelt Note For Her Husband
New bride Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a candid pic with her husband Shahnawaz Shaikh and wrote, "Aap humari Jaan ban gaye… @shanwaz7636 Cheers to the #newbeginnings"
After a controversy over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini, now a Muslim outfit demanded a ban on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan unless the name of the movie is changed.