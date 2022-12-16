Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK Reacts To Boycott Pathaan Trend On Twitter, Salman Khan Schools Sajid Khan


The weekend is around the corner and the showbiz industry is buzzing with some hot gossips about our favourite celebs. From Shah Rukh Khan reacting to the ongoing Boycott Pathaan trend on Twitter, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera releasing on OTT to Salman Khan schooling Sajid Khan over his double standards regarding Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Ahluwalia's bond on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

Dec 16, 2022 12:02 PM

Govinda Naam Mera Leaked Online Hours After Release

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera has fallen prey to piracy as it has been leaked online.

Dec 16, 2022 11:16 AM

Sumbul Touqeer To Play The Lead In Naagin 7?

According to media reports, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer is likely to play the lead in Naagin 7. Earlier, there were reports that Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam have been approached for the show.

Dec 16, 2022 10:38 AM

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares A Heartfelt Note For Her Husband

New bride Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a candid pic with her husband Shahnawaz Shaikh and wrote, "Aap humari Jaan ban gaye… @shanwaz7636 Cheers to the #newbeginnings"

Dec 16, 2022 9:56 AM

Muslim Outfit Demands Ban on Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

After a controversy over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini, now a Muslim outfit demanded a ban on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan unless the name of the movie is changed.

Dec 16, 2022 9:37 AM

IT Conducts Raids At Prithviraj Sukumaran & Other Malayalam Film Personalities

Several Malayalam film personalities including Prithviraj Sukumaran faced income tax raids on Thursday morning.

Dec 16, 2022 9:04 AM

As Boycott Pathaan Trends On Twitter, Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Has To Say About It

It's almost a month left for Pathaan release and the social media is abuzz with 'Boycott Pathaan' trend. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the ongoing negativity on social media and said, "The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive)".

Published On December 16, 2022

