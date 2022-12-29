Entertainment Live Updates: Producer Nitin Manmohan No More; Sheezan’s New Statement In Tunisha Sharma Case


A new chilly December morning is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Rohit Shetty's Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh turning out to be a total washout at the box office to Sheezan Khan's new statement in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, Vivek Agnihotri responding to a social media user who reminded him of his 'erotica' Hate Story amidst the Besharam Rang controversy, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Dec 29, 2022 11:34 AM

Producer Nitin Manmohan Passes Away

Bollywood film producer Nitin Manmohan, the son of former screen villain Manmohan, is no more. On December 3, he was admitted to a hospital after a severe heart attack. After remaining on the ventilator for a few weeks, he breathed his last this morning (December 29). The producer is survived by his wife and two kids.

Dec 29, 2022 10:48 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Not Happy With Soundarya, Says 'He Was Stupid'

Soundarya Sharma in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar stated that she isn't missing beau Gautam Singh Vig. Well, her statement has left him unhappy. In a recent interview, he said, "I am hurt by her statement and feel used, especially when she laughed along with Archana who mocked me. Whatever she has said recently, it looks like her feelings for me were fake. How else does one explain this sudden change of heart?"

Dec 29, 2022 10:32 AM

Besharam Rang Row: Vivek Agnihotri Replies To Netizen Who Reminds Him Of Hate Story

Amid the ongoing Besharam Rang controversy, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently posted a video on Twitter and took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. However, social media users reminded him that he directed the erotic thriller Hate Story. Replying to the netizen, Vivek wrote, "Problem with you @zoo_bear is that your faith doesn’t allow you to change at all. I come from an ever-changing, ever-evolving, progressive faith so once I realised what was wrong with Bollywood, I changed."

Dec 29, 2022 9:23 AM

Cirkus Box Office Update: Ranveer Singh's Film Is A Washout

Rohit Shetty's latest release Cirkus, featuring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, has turned out to be a huge disappointment at the box office. The movie reportedly made between Rs 1.80-2.10 crore on its sixth day and is struggling to touch the Rs 30 crore mark in India.

Dec 29, 2022 8:42 AM

Sheezan Khan's New Statement In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case

Sheezan Khan reportedly stated that he decided to end his relationship with Tunisha Sharma because he desired to focus on his work in his latest statement to the police. He also had their age gap in mind. Earlier the police had revealed that Sheezan keeps changing his statements. “They said, The investigation is progressing. So far, the statements of 17 people related to the case have been recorded. Sheezan is changing his statement again and again. Till now he has not given any clear reason for the breakup.”

