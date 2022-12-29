Entertainment Live Updates: Producer Nitin Manmohan No More; Sheezan’s New Statement In Tunisha Sharma Case
Advertisement
A new chilly December morning is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Rohit Shetty's Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh turning out to be a total washout at the box office to Sheezan Khan's new statement in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, Vivek Agnihotri responding to a social media user who reminded him of his 'erotica' Hate Story amidst the Besharam Rang controversy, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Dec 29, 2022 11:34 AM
Producer Nitin Manmohan Passes Away
Dec 29, 2022 10:48 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Not Happy With Soundarya, Says 'He Was Stupid'
Dec 29, 2022 10:32 AM
Besharam Rang Row: Vivek Agnihotri Replies To Netizen Who Reminds Him Of Hate Story
Dec 29, 2022 9:23 AM
Cirkus Box Office Update: Ranveer Singh's Film Is A Washout
Dec 29, 2022 8:42 AM
Sheezan Khan's New Statement In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case
- Cirkus Fails Badly; A Look At Multiple Flops Delivered By Leads Ranveer, Pooja, & Jacqueline In Last 1 Year
- KRK Calls Ranveer Singh ‘DOUBLE DHOLKI’, Calls His Next With Karan Johar A Disaster
- Entertainment News Updates: Dull Opening For Cirkus, Salman Blasts Priyanka Choudhary On On Bigg Boss 16 WKV
- Cirkus Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Witnesses A Disappointing Start Amid Competition From Avatar 2
- Cirkus Day 1 BO prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Gets A Dull Opening; Struggles To Make Double Digit Earnings
- Cirkus LEAKED Online: Ranveer Singh’s Film Available For Free Download In HD Print Within Hours Of Release
- Cirkus Review: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is A Laughter Riot, Perfect Christmas Gift For Fans
- Will Ranveer Singh Finally Deliver A Hit With Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus After 2 Consecutive Disasters?
- 'New Generation Stars Bhut Jayada Insecure Hai’, Says Rohit Shetty On Bollywood’s Biggest Problem
- Cirkus: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s Fees For Rohit Shetty’s Directorial Will Leave You SURPRISED
- Aaradhya Bachchan's Cute Reaction As Mom Aishwarya Rai Pulls Ranveer Singh's Cheeks Will Make You Go Aww
- When Cirkus Actor Ranveer Singh Said He Can Do S*x Scene With Former Co-star Anushka Sharma Again