Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Anupam Kher REACTS to IFFI Jury Head's Remark On The Kashmir Files It's a new day and as we are gearing up for the new hustles, the showbiz industry is bustling with interesting scoops about our favourite celebs. From the buzz about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's January wedding to Bigg Boss 16 getting to wild card entries tonight with Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, new mommy Alia Bhatt flaunting her post maternity glow at sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here. Varun Dhawan Likely To Collaborate With Anees Bazmee Varun Dhawan, who is currently enjoying the success of Bhediya, is reportedly in talks with Anees Bazmee. "Varun and Anees are in talks to team up for the first time next year. Anees has been working to develop a one of its kind action comedy, and Varun has shown interest in this subject because it's unique yet an out-and-out entertainer. He is waiting to hear the final narration and once that happens, the team would proceed to do the paperwork," a source had told Pinkvilla. Pallavi Joshi Reacts To IFFI Jury Head's Remarks About The Kashmir Files Pallavi Joshi, who played a key role in The Kashmir Files, reacted to IFFI jury head's controversial remarks. In a statement she wrote, "Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rule and vulgar statement of a genocide denier". Aashka Goradia Roots For Tina Datta As Tina Datta has been nominated on Bigg Boss 16, her BFF Aashka Goradia shared a sweet note rooting for her win. She wrote, "Belated Happy birthday sweetheart. Last few years of our friendship has grown into something very meaningful. Game face on my baby' - being nice to everyone and yet playing solo. We all need that one friend जो कभी कही हुई बात को दिल से याद करले - Happy birthday and I still got your back and will continue to do so. Trophy उठा - आती हूँ मैं - तुम्हें ले जाने". Chahatt Khanna Defends Chetan Bhagat's Distraction Comment On Uorfi Javed Amid Uorfi Jave and Chetan Bhagat's ongoing war of wrods, Chahatt Khanna came out in writer-author's defence. She said, "In a way, she has been complimented in a very mild manner since girls want to be distractions. And I don't think he has said anything wrong". Ajay Devgn Calls Varun Dhawan A Rockstar As Bhediya and Drishyam 2 continue to roar at the box office, Ajay Devgn called Varun Dhawan a rockstar while expressing his excitement about the success of both the films Kartik Aaryan Sends Birthday Love To Freddy Co-Star Alaya F As Alaya F turned a year older today, her Freddy co-star Karitk Aaryan penned a sweet note for her. He wrote, "Freddy ki taraf se happy birthday to the fireball of energy and the extremely talented Alaya Furniturewala".

Taapsee Pannu's Blurr Trailer Is out

After creating an immense buzz in the town, the makers of Blurr have unveiled the trailer of Tappsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah starter horror thriller today

Yami Gautam Expresses Gratitude For Love & Blessings On Her Birthday

As Yami Gautam turned a year older on November 28, she took to social media and expressed her gratitude towards fans for their love and blessings. She wrote, "Feeling overwhelmed & really blessed to have so many people wish nothing but happiness. I am a believer in the power of love & blessings. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to each & everyone who reached out & made me feel so special & loved"

Anupam Kher REACTS To IFFI Jury Head's Criticism For The Kashmir Files

After Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher reacted to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid's criticism of The Kashmir Files. Talking to ANI, the senior actor said, "If holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom."

Vivek Agnihotri Slams IFFI Jury Head For 'Vulgar' Remark About The Kashmir Files

After the IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files a 'propaganda, vulgar movie', Vivek Agnihotri reacted saying, "Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness"/

Prithviraj Sukumaran Spills Beans About Kaduva Prequel

After the stupendous success of Kaduva, Prithviraj Sukumaran has confirmed the sequel of the movie which will depict the story of Kuriachan's father, Koruthu Mappila. He also stated that he wants to cast Mammootty, Mohanlal, or Suresh Gopi as the central character in the Kaduva prequel

Bigg Boss 16: Sunny Waghchore & Sanjay Gujar To Enter As Wild Card Contestants Tonight

Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness a new twist in the game as golden boys Sunny Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar will be entering the house as wild card contestants.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Tie The Knot In January?

It's been a while since there has been a buzz about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. As there are reports that the couple will be tying the knot in January, a source told ETimes, "These are just rumours and no dates have been locked as yet. Earlier it was November, then December and now January".