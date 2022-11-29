Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Anupam Kher REACTS to IFFI Jury Head's Remark On The Kashmir Files

It's a new day and as we are gearing up for the new hustles, the showbiz industry is bustling with interesting scoops about our favourite celebs. From the buzz about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's January wedding to Bigg Boss 16 getting to wild card entries tonight with Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, new mommy Alia Bhatt flaunting her post maternity glow at sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Varun Dhawan Likely To Collaborate With Anees Bazmee
Varun Dhawan, who is currently enjoying the success of Bhediya, is reportedly in talks with Anees Bazmee. "Varun and Anees are in talks to team up for the first time next year. Anees has been working to develop a one of its kind action comedy, and Varun has shown interest in this subject because it’s unique yet an out-and-out entertainer. He is waiting to hear the final narration and once that happens, the team would proceed to do the paperwork," a source had told Pinkvilla.
Pallavi Joshi Reacts To IFFI Jury Head's Remarks About The Kashmir Files
Pallavi Joshi, who played a key role in The Kashmir Files, reacted to IFFI jury head's controversial remarks. In a statement she wrote, "Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rule and vulgar statement of a genocide denier".
Aashka Goradia Roots For Tina Datta
As Tina Datta has been nominated on Bigg Boss 16, her BFF Aashka Goradia shared a sweet note rooting for her win. She wrote, "Belated Happy birthday sweetheart. Last few years of our friendship has grown into something very meaningful. Game face on my baby’ - being nice to everyone and yet playing solo. We all need that one friend जो कभी कही हुई बात को दिल से याद करले - Happy birthday and I still got your back and will continue to do so. Trophy उठा - आती हूँ मैं - तुम्हें ले जाने".
Amid Uorfi Jave and Chetan Bhagat's ongoing war of wrods, Chahatt Khanna came out in writer-author's defence. She said, "In a way, she has been complimented in a very mild manner since girls want to be distractions. And I don't think he has said anything wrong".