Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth-Kiara February Wedding; BB16's Vikkas Apologises For Casteist Slur
A new chilly December weekend is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Bollywood's good-looking couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani allegedly getting married on February 6 to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala apologizing for casteist slur against Archana Gautam, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan partying with mother Gauri Khan and friends ahead of New Year's eve, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Dec 31, 2022 11:44 AM
KRK Says 'Sorry' To Bollywood People On Last Day Of 2022
Dec 31, 2022 10:47 AM
Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Back Together: Report
Dec 31, 2022 10:03 AM
PICS: Suhana Khan Chills With Mommy Gauri & Friends
Dec 31, 2022 9:30 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala's Apology For Casteist Slur
Dec 31, 2022 8:48 AM
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Marriage On Feb 6: Report
