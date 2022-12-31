Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth-Kiara February Wedding; BB16's Vikkas Apologises For Casteist Slur

On the last day of 2022, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took to social media and said 'sorry' to Bollywood people. Yes, you read that right! He tweeted, "I would like to say to Bollywood people on last day of 2022, that I am really sorry if I hurt you in 2022. I am 100% sure that I will keep doing the same in 2023 also. Because I am not against you but I am against your 3rd class, crap, garbage, Waahiyat films."