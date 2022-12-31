Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth-Kiara February Wedding; BB16's Vikkas Apologises For Casteist Slur


Advertisement

A new chilly December weekend is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Bollywood's good-looking couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani allegedly getting married on February 6 to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala apologizing for casteist slur against Archana Gautam, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan partying with mother Gauri Khan and friends ahead of New Year's eve, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Dec 31, 2022 11:44 AM

KRK Says 'Sorry' To Bollywood People On Last Day Of 2022

On the last day of 2022, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took to social media and said 'sorry' to Bollywood people. Yes, you read that right! He tweeted, "I would like to say to Bollywood people on last day of 2022, that I am really sorry if I hurt you in 2022. I am 100% sure that I will keep doing the same in 2023 also. Because I am not against you but I am against your 3rd class, crap, garbage, Waahiyat films."

Dec 31, 2022 10:47 AM

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Back Together: Report

According to the ongoing reports, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is back with her ex-boyfriend and former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde's grandson Shikhar Pahariya. Recently seen together at Anant Ambani's engagement ceremony with Radhika Merchant, the duo is now dating again.

Dec 31, 2022 10:03 AM

PICS: Suhana Khan Chills With Mommy Gauri & Friends

A few pictures of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan partying with her mother Gauri Khan and friends ahead of New Year's eve are currently doing the rounds on social media. The photos appear to be from Alibaug where SRK has a villa.

Dec 31, 2022 9:30 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala's Apology For Casteist Slur

Earlier this week, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala had made a casteist slur on Archana Gautam and said, "Neech jati ke log." In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss called both of them inside the confession room and explained that the reality show doesn't support any discriminatory remark or comment. The actor apologised for the comment and claimed that his intention wasn't to hurt anyone's sentiments and it happened in the 'heat of the moment'. He stated, "mere niyat kisi ko galat bolne ke liye nahi thi".

Dec 31, 2022 8:48 AM

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Marriage On Feb 6: Report

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding rumours have been floating for a long time. According to the latest reports, the alleged lovebirds will tie the knot on February 6 at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding functions are likely to be held on February 4 and 5. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

MOREBIGG BOSS 16NEWS
Read More About: #bigg boss 16 #tunisha sharma #sheezan khan #sidharth malhotra

Read more...