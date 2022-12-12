Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Remembers Sidharth On Birth Anniversary, Guneet Monga-Sunny Wedding

The new week has begun and the showbiz world has some hottest scoops that intrigue you. From Shehnaaz Gill remembering Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary to Guneet Monga set to tie the knot with beau Sunny Kapoor today, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma to fight for captaincy on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

Aly Goni Remembers Sidharth Shukla On His Birth Anniversary Aly Goni took to the microblogging site Twitter and shared a pic of Sidharth Shukla as he remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary.

Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez To Appear Before The Court