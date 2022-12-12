Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Remembers Sidharth On Birth Anniversary, Guneet Monga-Sunny Wedding


The new week has begun and the showbiz world has some hottest scoops that intrigue you. From Shehnaaz Gill remembering Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary to Guneet Monga set to tie the knot with beau Sunny Kapoor today, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma to fight for captaincy on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

Dec 12, 2022 10:57 AM

Aly Goni Remembers Sidharth Shukla On His Birth Anniversary

Aly Goni took to the microblogging site Twitter and shared a pic of Sidharth Shukla as he remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary.

Dec 12, 2022 10:20 AM

Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez To Appear Before The Court

As the Rs 200 crore money laundering case continues to make headlines, it is reported that Jacqueline Fernandez will appear before the Delhi Court today in this regard.

Dec 12, 2022 9:59 AM

Hrithik Roshan Heaps Praises For Rishab Shetty's Kantara

Hrithik Roshan took to micro-blogging site Twitter and sung praises for Rishab Shetty and Kantara. "Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab ’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect & kudos to the team," he tweeted.

Dec 12, 2022 9:21 AM

Guneet Monga Shares Beautiful Pic From Her Haldi and Sangeet Ceremony

As Guneet Monga is set to tie the knot with beau Sunny Kapoor today, she took to social media and shared beautiful pics from their sangeet and haldi ceremony.

Dec 12, 2022 8:47 AM

Shehnaaz Gill Pens A Note For Sidharth Shukla On His Birth Anniversary

On Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Shehnaaz Gill remembered him and penned a sweet note for him.

Published On December 12, 2022

