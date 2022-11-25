Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Varun's Bhediya Release, Shalin-Tina's Parents Slam Sumbul's Dad on BB16


The entertainment day is buzzing with new updates about our favourite celebs and the new day has come with interesting updates. From Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy Bhediya hitting the screens, Bigg Boss 16 reportedly having no eliminations this week to Kiara Advani's BTS pic with Ram Charan, Vikram Gokhale's health update, Salman Khan slamming Sumbul Touqeer's father along with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's parents and more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here. Here's a look:

Nov 25, 2022 10:34 AM

Urvashi Dholakia Lauds Shiv Thakare's Game

As Shiv Thakare has emerged as one of the strong contenders on Bigg Boss 16, Urvashi Dholakia is all praises for her. She tweeted, "After today’s episode I can honestly say that if anyone of these contestants need to be scared of a strong contender then that’s Shiv! he is the strongest in this as of now! Jiska poora fayda uski gang utha rahi hai".

Nov 25, 2022 10:00 AM

Varun Sharma Reviews Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

As Varun Dhawan's Bhediya has released today, several celebs took to social media to share the review. Among these, Varun Sharma wrote, "Fodhhhhh Hi Deyo Ho!! What a Bangerrrr. The Humour.... VFX.... Emotions matlab alag level!!! Fatte chak diye bhaiyon".

Nov 25, 2022 9:39 AM

Mira Rajput In Awe Of Neliima Azeem's Kathak Performance

Mira Rajput shared a throwback video of Neliima Azeem from one of her Kathak performances and was all praises for her. She wrote, "'I get goosebumps everytime I see my mum-in-law perform... She's such a beautiful artist, and I am amazed by how her feet move with so much speed and grace at the same time. Her feet could be racing in tatkar but you'll never notice instability. Legendary. @neliimaazeem performing like a dream 6 months after Mr K was born."

Nov 25, 2022 9:23 AM

Rajnigandha Producer Suresh Jindal Passes Away

Suresh Jindal, who is known for producing movies like Rajnigandha, Katha, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, etc, passed away due to prolonged illness. He was 80.

Nov 25, 2022 9:05 AM

Kiara Advani Shares A BTS Pic With Ram Charan From RC15 sets

Kiara Advani, who is currently shooting with Ram Charan for RC 15 in New Zealand, has shared a beautiful pic with her co-star as they enjoyed burgers with the team

Nov 25, 2022 8:52 AM

Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon's Bhediya Hits Theatres

After creating an immense buzz in the town, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror comedy has finally hit the theatres today. Interestingly, an overseas reviewer has already given it a thumbs up and a called it an impressive roller coaster ride.

