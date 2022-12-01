Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Vijay On ED Interrogation Over Liger, Shalin-Nimrit Lock Horns On BB16

The month of December has begun and as the winter vibes are gradually taking over the nation, the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates. From Vijay Deverakonda opening up on Enforcement Directorate questioning him over Liger's illegal funding to Nimrit Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot getting into an ugly fight on Bigg Boss 16, Nadav Lapid reacting to The Kashmir Files furore post his statement at IFFI Goa 2022 and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Dec 1, 2022 11:58 AM
'55 Days To Pathaan': SRK Begins Countdown With New Poster
After a gap of four years, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the silver screens with 'Pathaan' in January 2023. Taking to social media, SRK started the countdown with a new poster. He wrote, "Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan"
Dec 1, 2022 10:49 AM
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu To Release on Pongal
Thalapathy Vijay's much anticipated movie Varisu is set to hit the screens on Pongal. The makers made the announcement on social media and revealed that the bilingual film will be releasing on January 12, 2023.
Dec 1, 2022 10:17 AM
Vicky Kaushl's Sam Bahadur Gets A Release Date
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to make the big announcement as Sam Bahadur gets a release date. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will be hitting the screens on December 1 next year.
IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid, who sparked a debate post his comments on The Kashmir Files, is unfazed by the criticism coming his way. He stated that his comments didn't "express one position or another on the conflict in Kashmir".