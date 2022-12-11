Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Virat Anushka Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary; Tina Datta Returns To BB16


It has been a lazy weekend, but the showbiz world has some hottest scoops that intrigue you. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating their fifth anniversary, Saira Banu getting emotional remembering Dilip Kumar during his 100th birth anniversary celebration organised by the Film Heritage Foundation wherein he was titled as 'Hero of Heroes' to Tina Datta returning to Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

Dec 11, 2022 9:00 AM

Tina Datta Returns To Bigg Boss 16 Post Elimination

In the recent promo, Tina Datta made a comeback on Bigg Boss 16 after her elimination and left everyone shocked. In fact, she was seen exposing Shalin Bhanot's fake feelings

Published On December 11, 2022

