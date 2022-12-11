Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Virat Anushka Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary; Tina Datta Returns To BB16
Advertisement
It has been a lazy weekend, but the showbiz world has some hottest scoops that intrigue you. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating their fifth anniversary, Saira Banu getting emotional remembering Dilip Kumar during his 100th birth anniversary celebration organised by the Film Heritage Foundation wherein he was titled as 'Hero of Heroes' to Tina Datta returning to Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.
Dec 11, 2022 9:00 AM
Tina Datta Returns To Bigg Boss 16 Post Elimination
- Entertainment News Updates: Son Kills Actress Veena Kapoor; Rumours Of Salman Dating Pooja Hegde Shock Fans
- Entertainment News Updates: Vicky & Katrina Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary; Salaam Venky Release
- Entertainment News Updates: Manoj Bajpayee's Mother Passes Away, Sreejita Returns To Bigg Boss 16
- Entertainment News Updates: Ranveer Calls Deepika ‘Very Gharelu’; Malaika-Arbaaz Receive Son At Airport
- Entertainment News Updates: Malaika Opens Up On Her Divorce With Arbaaz, Sumbul Nominates Shalin On BB16
- Entertainment News Updates: Akshay Kumar Might Return To Hera Pheri 3, Suriya Exits Bala's Vanangaan
- Entertainment News Updates: Hansika Motwani & Sohael Kathuriya Make For a Lovely Couple At Their Haldi
- Entertainment News Updates: Salman Wraps Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Shoot; Rajamouli Wins Big For RRR
- Entertainment News Updates: Kartik Aaryan's Freddy, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero Leaked Online
- Entertainment News Updates: Singham Again Announced; Vijay Opens Up On ED Interrogation
- When A Top Bollywood Star Was Allegedly Accused Of Insulting A Female Film Critic
- Entertainment News Updates: Malaika Arora Rubbishes Reports Of Her Pregnancy