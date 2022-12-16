EXCLUSIVE! Freddy Star Alaya F Says Nepotism Exists In Bollywood: It Can Give You...

Does nepotism exist in Bollywood? It was Kangana Ranaut, who brought the topic when she made a rocking appearance on Koffee With Karan. When Filmibeat caught up with Alaya F for an exclusive conversation about her recent film Freddy, the word nepotism cropped up. So, what does the popular star kid has to say about the same?

ALAYA F ON NEPOTISM IN BOLLYWOOD

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, spoke about a variety of topics including her film, upcoming projects and a lot more. Considering Bollywood often gets flak for promoting nepotism, we asked her if she felt that the practice existed in the Hindi film industry.

Alaya F, who has been grabbing eyeballs with her impressive performance in Shashanka Ghosh's thriller Freddy, shared her thoughts about nepotism and said that it exists in Bollywood. However, she was quick enough to add that nepotism might give you 'easy access' but it doesn't guarantee an actor films.

"Nepotism exits in the Hindi film industry. It can give you easy access but not films," Alaya F told Filmibeat in a fun-filled interaction.

The star kid might be only two-films old but she has already earned a significant fan following, specially among the youngsters. Her chemistry with co-star Kartik Aaryan has managed to make waves on social media. There's a strong buzz that the makers might return with a sequel of Freddy after receiving an amazing response from the audience upon film's premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

ALAYA F UPCOMING FILMS

Alaya F, who is the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, is on a roll these days. After winning hearts with his role as Kainaaz Irani Irani, she is all set to entertain the audience with different projects. From starring the Hindi remake of U Turn to working in Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani, the tinsel town diva has several exciting projects in her kitty.

Alaya F also has started the filming of a film, which is tentatively titled Sri.

