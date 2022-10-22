Exclusive Interview: Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Thanks Kangana Ranaut For Supporting His Film, WATCH

Rishab Shetty, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release Kantara, has now opened up about Kangana Ranaut heaping praise on his film. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, the actor-director revealed that as soon as he saw Kangana praising his film, he immediately shared it on his story. He further stated that it is a big deal to receive praise from a star like Kangana for his film.

During the conversation, Shetty also opened up about the love that’s been coming his way. He said that the audience giving so much love to a regional film is a big deal for an artist like him and he sincerely thanked everyone for the honour. Take a look at his interview HERE

It must be noted that Kangana was recently seen lauding Shetty’s action thriller. She took to her social media handle and said that Kantara should be India's entry for the Oscars next year.

The actress wrote, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscar next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally... this land of mysteries and Mystics one can't understand one can only embrace it .... India is like a miracle... if you try and make sense of it you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one .... Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience .. @rishabshetty77."

For the uninitiated, Kantara is an action thriller that was released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Helmed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the Kannada film has garnered rave reviews from all quarters and is doing extremely well at the ticket window as well.