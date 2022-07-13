Exclusive! Janhit Mein Jaari Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha: Cinema Has Power To Create Shift In Lot Of People

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Janhit Mein Jaari turned out to be a revolution in Indian cinema. For the unversed, the Jai Basantu Singh directorial openly spoke about the importance of condoms and how it is important for women's safety. Recently, Filmibeat contacted Janhit Mein Jaari's lead actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and asked her if she has seen any change in anyone's thinking after watching her latest film.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Nushrratt Bharuccha said that films have a great impact on people's minds. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress said, "I feel Cinema has the power to create a shift in a lot of people, be it emotionally, thought wise, new ideas wise, inspiration wise, motivation wise and I have seen it in my previous films as well. Like Akash Vani, I remember, I met a lady on a flight one day and she said that she was stuck in an abusive marriage and a marital rape situation, and nobody was supporting her. And she saw Akash Vani, and just something gave her the courage to take the step and she walked out of that marriage. Nobody supported her, but she went and studied on her own. She applied for the job, she got her own place, she is now working and living independently and she could not be happier in life. She thanked me and the makers of the film saying - 'that you all really made me make that change in my life'."

She added, "So, I feel like cinema, stories, and characters all of that has a great impact on its audiences and people alike. And that's a kind of responsibility we have, and if there is a chance ever to do a film which can put the right kind of thought out there to ask people to think in a direction what they may not have thought of before and just question things and find their own ways and answers through it, that's just a liberating and empowering space to be in."

Advertisement Advertisement

Nushrratt further said, "As a creator, of course, I feel more films like this should be made and it should touch people's hearts and minds and change it for the better. And yes, 100%, with Janhit Mein Jaari too, we have been able to normalise buying condoms and keeping condoms, especially for women because that's what the film is primarily about, that our safety is in our hands. We shouldn't wait around for some man to pick it up for us or buy it for us. We should be able to do it."

Talking about Janhit Mein Jaari, the film also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, Tinnu Anand, Brijendra Kala and others in key roles. The film is all set to release on ZEE5 on July 15, 2022. Coming back to Nushrratt Bharuccha, the actress will next be seen in Ram Setu and Selfiee.