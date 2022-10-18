EXCLUSIVE! Katrina Kaif: I Have Always Been Honest To Myself In My Career

Dressed in a graphic multi-coloured shirt with neon satin pants and heels, Katrina Kaif looked resplendent as she settled for a quick freewheel chat with Filmibeat . As the conversation moved ahead like a free-flowing wine, I realised that the once fiercely private Katrina doesn't shy away from baring her heart now.

After delivering several box office hits and sharing screen space with some of the biggest stars in the country in her almost-two decade journey in the film industry, are there mornings when this gorgeous diva wakes up to and wonders, 'what next'?

Responding to the question, Katrina answered, "I think that 'what next' question is always there for all of us, whatever industry you are in, whatever you have achieved or whichever position you are in your industry. It's always there for me."

Calling herself a very 'inquisitive' person, the Tiger 3 actress continued, "I am a person who is constantly searching and looking for new information and experiences and a new way to present myself. At this time and phase in my life, I keep asking myself, what is it that is true for me and resonates with me now. I ask myself these questions because I know that there have been changes in my life. I know that I am not the same person as I was when I was doing Zero or Tiger Zinda Hai."

"I think at some point in your life, there's a certain continuity which is going on. Right now for me, I feel there has been a new shift. I have just got married in December last year. That's a new phase in my life," said Katrina who got hitched to her actor-beau Vicky Kaushal in a closely-knit ceremony in Rajasthan last year.

Looking back at her 19-year-long journey in films, Katrina told us, "What I have always tried to do in my career is being honest to myself. It didn't matter what was the right thing to do. If I liked a certain type of films or wanted to do a certain kind of cinema or genre of films, I did it. If it felt right to me and it gave me happiness and I said this is what my dream is, I went for those type of films."

"Now, I am trying to ask myself those questions... it's a bit of a searching to understand in this new phase in my life, what is it that I need to be doing, what is it that would give me that satisfaction that I consider myself privileged to have got in all these films," the Bollywood star told Filmibeat.

"To end a film feeling that you gave everything that you had to it and to feel satisfied is really a priceless feeling. That's the feeling that I am searching for now. I am searching what kind of space and experiences are going to give me that feeling now," Katrina signed off.

The Bollywood star has a bunch of interesting films in the pipeline- Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas.