EXCLUSIVE: Kantara’s Rishab Shetty on Bollywood Films’ BO Struggle: ‘Audience Focussing On Original Content’

Rishab Shetty has been grinning ear to ear these days as his recent release Kantara turned out to be a massive hit. The thriller movie, which was originally released in Kannada, was recently released in Hindi and has been doing wonders at the box office. On the other hand, Bollywood films have been struggling at the box office. The recent releases haven't faired well at the box office and dropped hints at Hindi cinema's hard times at the box ticket window.

As Kantara continues to rule the box office, Rishab Shetty, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, about Bollywood films' struggle at the box office and said that the audience is looking for original content. He said, "Har industry ka contribution rehta hai aur Hindi cinema ka contribution Indian cinema me bht bada hai. Wo hum log bhool nhi sakte. Ups and downs har industr ka rehta hai, audience me change aata hai, audience ko dusra content explore krne ka mann rehta hai aur aaj bht saare world cinema ko explore kr rhe hain. OTT platform hai to opportunity zyada mil rhi hai to original content ko zyada focus kr rahi hai audience".

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has been overwhelmed by the success of Kantara. "I have seen the film turning into a phenomenon. I have been flying in and out of cities to promote it with my team. But the movie we sowed as a small seed is growing bigger each day into a giant tree. It is nothing short of a miracle, and I feel this run is fuelled by the daiva (spirit) himself. I did not expect it to grow this big," Rishab was quoted saying to The Week.

Furthermore, Rishab stated that Kantara managed to leave a mark on the audience as it showcases the connection between nature and humans. "The people of India are sentimental. They love stories rooted in our culture and ethos. Filmmakers elsewhere thought that such desi stories will not work and they should make something with more western sensibilities, films that are more commercial in nature. However, audience kuch aur hi soch rahi hai (is thinking something else). They want grounded, rooted, regional village, realistic stories on the silver screen," he had told Zoom Digital. Kantara has also been released in Tamil and Telugu and has been doing wonders.