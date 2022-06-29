Actor Thakur Anoop Singh has begun shooting for his next Bollywood film Control today. The actor who's known for playing the antagonist in films such as Commando 2 and Rogue, is shooting for his second Hindi film as the lead, after wrapping up the shoot of the Hindi remake of Suriya-starrer Singam 3, titled Romeo S3.
Exclusive! Thakur Anoop Singh Opens Up About His Next Film Control; Says ‘This Is No Less Than A Dream For Me’
Advertisement
Thakur Anoop Singh's next is being directed by debutant, Safdar Abbas and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Yashi films. Anoop will be seen opposite actress Priya Anand while Rohit Roy will be seen playing the antagonist.
Talking about Control, the actor will be seen playing the role of an army officer in the film. Thakur Anoop Singh told Filmibeat, "This is no less than a dream for me. Everything from the story to the team is just terrific, so I'm super excited to start the shoot of this film." When asked about the plot of Control, the actor further stated, "The film revolves around an army officer fighting for his childhood friend caught in an online fraud."
Let us tell you, Control will be shot in various locations such as Lucknow, Mumbai and London. Since he has played the antagonist in his previous films, his fans are now excited to see him in a positive role.
Advertisement
- Simba Nagpal Shares His Acting Method; Naagin 6 Star Cuts Himself Out From World To Play Dark Role (Exclusive)
- Exclusive! Jugjugg Jeeyo Actor Savant Singh Premi: Varun And Maniesh Used To Treat Me Like A Younger Brother
- Exclusive! Channa Mereya Star Niyati Fatnani: Acting Is Passion But Dancing Will Always Be My First Love
- Maha Minister Winner EXCLUSIVE! Laxmi Dhekane From Ratnagiri Wins Prestigious Paithani Worth Rs 11 Lakh
- EXCLUSIVE! Gashmeer Mahajani On Box Office Success Of Sarsenapati Hambirrao: It's Overwhelming
- Exclusive: Ram Pothineni Turns Distributor For His Movie The Warriorr!
- Exclusive! Vishal Furia On Facing Difficulties While Shooting For Forensic: We Took Painstaking Effort
- Exclusive! Param Singh Shares His Workout Routine And Diet Plan; Says ‘I Live Life Positively’
- EXCLUSIVE! Laxman Utekar: Working With Vicky Kaushal Is Like A Dream; Sara Ali Khan Is A Director's Actor
- EXCLUSIVE! Laxman Utekar Reveals Why He Cast New Faces Instead Of Established Stars In Ittu Si Baat
- Exclusive! Geetika Mehandru Gets Emotional; Says ‘Choti Sarrdaarni Has Changed Me Completely As An Individual’
- Exclusive! Actor Krish Pathak Wanted To Join Armed Forces; Says ‘They Are The Actual Heroes’