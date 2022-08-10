Vijay Deverakonda became a national sensation with his 'new-age angry man' act in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. As Arjun, a surgeon who takes to the bottle and spirals into self-destruction post heartbreak, the actor owned every moment on screen.

In the last couple of years, the young star has earned a wide-spread fan base across the country. Off screen too, there's something raw and real about him. He's not the one to mince his words. No wonder, his fans called 'rowdies' can never get enough of him.

After taking the South Film Industry by storm, Vijay has his eyes now on the pan India audience with his upcoming release Liger. Helmed by Puri Jaganath, the film has him essaying a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter with a stammer.

Ahead of the film's release, recently, when Filmibeat caught up with Vijay Deverakonda, we asked him if it has become tougher for him to hold on to his individuality and his thought process, both as an actor and a person after his shot to stardom in the last few years.

Vijay told us, "Can I hold on to myself and my individuality? Completely. Nothing changes that. I am vocal? Yes. But maybe the more popular you get, you decide not to speak your mind always. It's like people don't need to know what I am thinking. My opinion on everything doesn't matter. Because, there are already millions of opinions on every topic. Now, if I add something in it, it's not going to help."

The actor further said that over the years while working in the industry, he has learnt that he doesn't need to be always vocal about how he feels. However, he also added that at the core, he is the same person who he was earlier.

"Maybe, before, I would speak a lot more on everything that I felt about. Now, I have learnt that you don't need to always vocalise what you feel. Sometimes, it's just better to shut up. You can talk to your friends about what you feel. But, it doesn't change who I am. I still feel the same way and I am still the same person. In the core, like Vijay Deverakonda who is not an actor is still the same boy," Vijay told Filmibeat.

Liger also features Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on August 25.