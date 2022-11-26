‘Isko Bolte Hai Full Nasha’ Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Star Seema Sajdeh Trolled For Being ‘Too Drunk’

Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh has been grabbing the limelight ever since she featured in the first season of the popular Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, alongside Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni.

Its second part was released earlier this year and viewers found her the most real and relatable personality as compared to other Bollywood wives. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 also turned out to be a big success and people are now waiting for its third part.

While there's no update on the show's third installment, Seema Sajdeh was snapped at a party hosted by Karan Johar last night at Neuma restaurant.

Besides Seema, many well-known celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, and Sharvari Wagh among others attended the dinner party in Colaba, Mumbai.

While several pictures from the party have been doing the rounds on social media since last night, a video featuring Seema Sajdeh is grabbing the attention of netizens.

Posting on the Instagram account of Instant Bollywood, Seema is seen getting out of the party in the clip and posing for the paparazzi present at the venue. During the photography session, the former star-wife suddenly trips and loses her balance. The paps can also be heard saying 'be careful' to her.

While she regained her balance within seconds and again started posing for photos, social media users have been trolling her for allegedly being 'too drunk'. Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, "Isko Bolte hai Full Nasha."

Another social media user commented, "Daaru pee rakhi hai (laughing emoji) chala jaa nhi rha ispar."

A third post reads, "Muze pine ka shok nhi piti hu gam bhulane ko."

Here are the reactions:

While most internet users are taunting her, a small section of Instagram users also came out in her support and asked people to not judge her. Well, the trolling culture has taken over social media and we strongly condemn it. We wonder how Seema would react to it.

For the unversed, Sohail and Seema exchanged wedding vows in 1998 after dating each other for some time. Parents to two sons - Nirvaan and Yohaan, the duo got officially divorced earlier this year after 24 years of togetherness. Currently, they are happily single.