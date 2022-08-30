In the picture, Kunal and Arpita are seen lovingly holding each other in their wedding outfits while striking a pose for the camera. Soon, Malaika shared their pictures, her fans started asking her to marry beau Arjun Kapoor asap.

From the last couple of days, social media is buzzing with the wedding pictures of Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. Their wedding was attended by celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, etc. A few hours ago, Malaika shared a series of pictures from Kunal-Arpita's wedding and captioned it as, "Congratulationssss my darlings @arpita__mehta @kunalrawaldstress ... #finally... May ur hearts n life always be filled with laughter n love ❤️❤️...(p.s the most stunning bride)."

Commenting on Malaika's post, a netizen wrote, "Please get married to Arjun Kapoor. Millions of fans are waiting for that moment. Please @malaikaaroraofficial."

Another fan wrote, "When are you getting married Malla?"

"Can't wait to see you and @arjunkapoor like them. Plz get married asap lovelies!!!" wrote one more Instagram user.

On a related note, Malaika and Arjun are often at the receiving end of criticism owing to their age gap, but it is endearing to see that they have so many well-wishers out there who want to see them walking down the aisle together.

Recently, when he graced the chat show of Karan Johar Koffee With Karan, Arjun opened up about his marriage plan with Malaika and said, "No. And honestly, because it's been two years of this lockdown and COVID-19 and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career."

He further said, "I'm a very realistic person Karan, it's not like I need to hide anything. I'm not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I'm not talking about financially, I'm talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I'm happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work."