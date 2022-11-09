Fans Come Out In Rashmika Mandanna’s Support As She Warns Trolls Against ‘Ridiculing & Mocking’ Her

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada hit Kirik Party, has come a long way in her career. In just six years of entering showbiz, she has become a national crush with many successful films to her credit.

While the actress owns a huge fan following, she has also been at the receiving end of trolling and hate for several years.

Giving it back to them, she recently took to social media and penned a lengthy note for her haters. Sharing her thoughts, she stated that getting trolled is heartbreaking and demoralising.

Along with the long note, Rashmika posted a picture of herself and wrote, "A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it's time I address it. I am only speaking for myself - something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there."

Advertisement

She added, "It's heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I'm being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID."

Take a look at the full post here:

As soon as Rashmika posted the heartfelt note, her fans came out in her support. Reacting to it, an Instagram user commented, "You are a lovely human @rashmika_mandanna !!! Don't let internet trolls make u feel any lesser ... you know urself and we the people who work with you know you (heart emoji) having said that, haters gonna hate and you just keep gaining good karma ... do what you do best and people who matter will always be with you."

Another social media user wrote, "Haters gonna hate just ignore them and keep going on we are there for you to support u And encourage you."

A third fan stated, "Unstoppable...I'm so impressed by how your motivation comes from within... @rashmika_mandanna. Each time you reach a goal, you make a new one! It blows my mind"

Here are the reactions:

Well, trolling is indeed a bad practice and we strongly condemn it.

On the career front, Rashmika recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Despite getting decent reviews, the family drama failed to make a mark at the box office and turned out to be a commercial disaster.

Her current lineup of films also includes Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Vijay-starrer Varisu, and the much-awaited Pushpa: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun.