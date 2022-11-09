Farah Khan Feels Om Shanti Om Should Have Won Every Award For Dialogues; 'Shows How Idiotic These Awards Are'

Om Shanti Om helmed by Farah Khan, released in theatres on November 9, 2007. Featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the reincarnation drama marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone. Besides SRK-Deepika's adorable chemistry and the blockbuster soundtrack, the film is also known for its popular dialogues which were penned by Mayur Puri.

As Om Shanti Om clocks 15 years today, Farah Khan in an interaction with Hindustan Times, said that while she is proud about the film's journey, it pinches her that the SRK-Deepika starrer didn't bag a single award for its dialogues.

The filmmaker told the publication, "My only thing is that Om Shanti Om should have won every award for its dialogues, but that didn't happen. And it just shows how idiotic these awards are. Because all the dialogues from the film have become cult."

She further continued, "People use the dialogues from the film in everyday life, be 'Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost' or 'Itni Shiddat' or 'Ek chutki sindoor'. These are some iconic dialogues. It didn't win a single award for dialogues. Mayur Puri should have won every award. But that doesn't matter today. Even Sholay didn't win an award for dialogues."

Talking about Om Shanti Om completing 15 years today, Farah said, "I still feel like we just made it last year. It doesn't feel like 15 years have gone by because our memories are so fresh. We had such a blast making a movie."

She told the portal that one of her most important memories associated with the SRK-starrer is that it marked Deepika's launch where she was 'completely raw and new'. "Now, she is so confident, so poised and in command, whereas at that time she was like a lost lamb," the choreographer-turned-director recalled.

Farah shared how she would throw up whenever Shah Rukh Khan used to remove his shirt while filming 'Dard-E-Disco.' "It was the first time when Shah Rukh had a six-pack, before that he was never known for his body. Now, in Pathaan, it seems he has 12 packs. He really inspires me. There's no one like him," Khan told the portal.

One of the highlights of Om Shanti Om is the 'Deewangi Deewangi' song where Farah gathered a plethora of superstars to shake a leg with Shah Rukh Khan.

The filmmaker said, "Every day, we had four or five people coming and nobody wanted to go back. Everyone stayed back for the other person shot and used to hang out. That kind of era I don't know whether it can ever come back. That was when Bollywood was one. Everybody just came out of love. I don't know if that can happen again."

She also told the portal that it would have been nice if Aamir Khan would have agreed to feature in a special section in the film.