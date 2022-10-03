Choreographer-cum-director Farah Khan shares a great equation with not only Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan but also his wife Gauri Khan. Recently when Farah graced an episode of Gauri's chat show 'Dream Homes with Gauri Khan', she recalled their first meeting and spoke about how the star wife hasn't been affected a bit by Bollywood and stardom over the years.

Farah revealed that she met Gauri just days after the latter's marriage to SRK on the sets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and that they hit it off as friends immediately.

The Main Hoon Na director reminisced, "She (Gauri) got married and Shah Rukh brought her to Goa. We were shooting for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. And I met her on a Goa beach. She was a free spirit. She was wearing a swimsuit and a sarong. We bonded literally in the ocean. From then on it felt like I had met some very old college friends or school friends, because we all got along like a house on fire. So I know her from 1990, which is 32 years."

According to Farah, the best thing about Gauri is that she hasn't changed at all which is a very 'good and rare' trait in Bollywood.

"The best thing about Gauri is that she hasn't changed at all, and that's a very good, a very rare trait that you find in Bollywood with the success and the money and people fawning over you. She has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl to date. I think that for me, is the best part about her," the filmmaker said on the show.

Farah said that Gauri is doing very well and added that she is very proud of her.

The Om Shanti Om director added, "She is an exceptional mother, she is a great wife. She runs a great house. Her children are beautiful. She handles everything. I have seen her with her parents, her mother, her family. She is very family-oriented and she is a yaaron ka yaar (friend amongst friends). If she is your friend, then she is your friend for life."

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been married for 30 years. The couple have three kids- sons Aryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana.