Farah Khan Says She Wanted To Run Away In The First Year Of Her Marriage

Farah shared her thoughts on marriage with Mika Singh and said that there's no right age to get married, but one should be cent percent sure about whom he/she is getting married to, and that respective person should be correct, as marriage demands adjustments.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan is well-known for speaking her heart out. She doesn't believe in mincing her words while speaking her mind, and that's what makes her stand out in the film industry. Recently, she made an appearance on a TV show, wherein singer Mika Singh is finding a suitable life partner for himself.

She said, "I feel that there is no standard age of getting married, you should marry when you find the right person. I wanted to run away in the first year of my marriage because it's very difficult to adjust."

Farah got married to Shirish Kunder in 2004 and gave birth to triplets in 2008.

Recently, while speaking to a leading daily, Farah Khan opened up about hitting the 30-year milestone in her career and said when she started, she would have been happy to get work for just three years, but now, she is grateful for what she has.

She said, "We were poor; my father had died with 30 in his pocket. At the outset, my dream was to get Rs 10,000 a song and in a month, make Rs 30,000. We have so much more than what one dreamed of. And crossing the three-decade mark is not a sign of retirement. Picture abhi baaki hai!"

She further added when she was starting out, she used to be the only female crew member other than the hairdressers.

"I have a picture from the sets of Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander where there were 60 guys and me. Today, the ratio is nearly 50-50. That speaks a lot about the transition in the last three decades," asserted Khan.