Farhan Akhtar Drops An Adorable Birthday Post For Sister Zoya, See Pic

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar turned 50 on Friday (October 14), and to make her day more special, her younger brother Farhan Akhtar dropped a sweet message on Instagram. Farhan wrote, "Yes!!! Yes I love you!! Happy birthday @zoieakhtar. May life give you all you desire and a cherry on top."

Along with the birthday note, Farhan shared a throwback photograph of himself and Zoya Akhtar, in which Zoya is seen giving Farhan a tight hug by holding him around his neck. Frahan is in the photo and can be seen struggling to smile as they both pose for the camera.

Farhan's wife, Shibani Dandekar, was quick to react to his post and send her best wishes to Zoya. Shibani commented, saying, "Happy birthday Zo" followed by red heart emoticons. Meanwhile, other industry friends too dropped their heartfelt wishes for Zoya. Amrita Arora commented, "Happy happy birthday darling Zo" with red hearts. "Happy birthday Zoya," read Karisma Kapoor's comment.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, too, wished for Zoya. Talking to his Instagram account, Karan wrote, "I have known you all my life and truly loved you ever since... You are my favourite filmmaker ( and my most favourite fashion critic) and many a time I feel like I only need your advice on so many things ... love you so much ZO! Happy happy 50 my childhood would have been incomplete without you... AQM @zoieakhtar"

Zoya Akhtar is a film director and screenwriter. Some of her notable works include Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), and Gully Boy (2019). In 2009, she made her directorial debut in Bollywood with Luck by Chance.

She is currently working on filming her next movie, The Archies, which has been touted as a live-action musical film. It is an adaptation of a popular comic of the same name and will mark the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.