Fashion Completes 14 Years: Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Unseen Photos With Priyanka Chopra And Kangana Ranaut

Madhur Bhandarkar's 2008 film Fashion clocks 14 years today (October 29, 2022). The film spearheaded by Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugda Godse had opened to rave reviews from the critics and the audience upon its release, and was a commercial success at the box office.

To mark this special occasion, director Madhur Bhandarkar took to his Instagram handle to drop a bunch of unseen pictures in which he is seen posing with Priyanka, Kangana and Mugda.

He captioned the pictures as, "14 years of film fashion. #14YEARSOFFASHION always humbled by the love showered on the film a big thanks to the entire cast & technical team. #JALWA."

Meanwhile, fans got nostalgic after seeing these throwback pictures. An Instagram user wrote, "This movie is still in my favourite list❤️❤️." Another one commented, "thanks madhur sir for this masterpiece." Actor Rohit Roy wrote, "Meri photo laga!!! Agar main Priyanka ki photo nahi kheenchta toh picture hi nahi banti."

Besides Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugda Godse, Fashion also featured Samir Soni, Arjan Bajwa and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles.

The film picked up two National Awards- Best Actress (Priyanka Chopra) and Best Supporting Actress (Kangana Ranaut).

Fashion revolves around a small-town girl who realizes her dream of becoming a famous supermodel but soon finds out that her glamorous new life has a price.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra had revealed that she was warned how signing Fashion 'could be a risk' but it turned out to be one of the greatest experiences in her life. She had also shared that her late father Ashok Chopra had shed tears after watching the film in 2008 because he was touched by her performance.

Her co-star Kangana Ranaut too, had said in one of her interviews that she wasn't expecting a National Award for her portrayal of a supermodel Shonali Gujral in Fashion.

Speaking about her experience of working with Priyanka, she had said that the Bajirao Mastani actress never treated her like a kid or a junior on the sets.

"I felt like she is a friend, who shared food with me and asked me questions like 'how do I look?, is this ok?, how this dress is looking?' So I didn't feel like she is my senior and she is such a big star. It was a nice feeling that she has that ability, it's wonderful," Kangana had told a tabloid.