Surprising! Fawad Khan's Pakistani Film To Release In India. Here's What Ranbir Kapoor & Others Said About It

Following the border tension that rose after the URI attacks in 2016, Pakistani artists were not permitted to work in India. The same was applicable to their films as well. However, in a latest shocking update, the recently released Fawad Khan's epic drama movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt, is all set to release in India in Punjab. The film was released in October and has garnered massive praise from all corners.

According to reports, PVR Cinemas chains and Zee Studios have acquired the distribution rights to the Pakistani film, which will be shown in the northern belt beginning December 30. Further, the movie is said to screen in the Delhi-NCR and Punjab regions, where the majority of the population speaks Punjabi. Therefore, the distributors are expecting more interest from the audience in these particular areas.

Furthermore, trade experts are saying that if The Legend Of Maula Jatt receives a positive response from audiences in north India, the makers could release it in other states like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with limited screenings.

For the uninitiated, The Legend of Maula Jatt is the first high-budget Pakistani film, which went on to become the country's biggest blockbuster and has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally. The film that was released on October 13 also stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik in key roles. The Pak film is the remake of 1979's cult classic Maula Jatt.