FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Sanjana Sanghi Turns Into Stylish Marathi Mulgi As She Becomes A Showstopper

The biggest Fashion festival has begun in Mumbai and several celebs were seen gracing the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in association with Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI). Interestingly, on the second day of the prestigious event, Sanjana Sanghi walked the ramp and became a showstopper for ace designer Anju Modi. To note, Sanjana Sanghi, who did a cameo in movies like Rockstar, Baar Baar Dekho, Hindi Medium, Fukrey Returns, made her big debut with Dil Bechara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress looked stunning as she gave the traditional Maharashtrian look a stylish twist. Sanjana wore a maroon blouse with a black saree tied in the Maharastrian style. She wore a black coloured crop jacket with golden embroidery around the neck. Sanjana completed the look with a purple shela with golden leaf print and maroon borders and black Punjabi jutti. She had tied her hair in a back bun and wore a choker necklace which elevated the look.