FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Dishes Out Regal Vibes As She Walks The Ramp; Pics

Aditi Rao Hydari is an actress who has won millions of hearts with her stunning looks and impeccable acting prowess. She has successfully carved a niche for herself with her acting prowess and her versatility. The London Paris New York actress is undoubtedly a treat to watch on screen. In fact, Aditi is also known for her stunning style sense and often impresses the fashion police with her fashion statements. And now, Aditi is making the headlines, as she was seen turning a showstopper for Gaurang Shah on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week in association with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI)

The Kaatru Veliyidai actress shelled out perfect princess vibes as she walked the ramp at the prestigious event. Aditi was seen wearing a golden blouse with a shimmery golden lehenga with floral print at the border. The outfit was paired with a red embroidered dupatta She completed the look with a loose braid and minimal jewellery. Aditi's look did remind us of Deepika Padukone's from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.