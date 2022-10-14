FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Chitrangda Singh Looks Chic As She Walks The Ramp As A Showstopper

The third day of the much talked about Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in partnership with Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) has been quite happening as several celebs were seen setting the ramp on fire as they walked for the ace designers. After Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Chitrangda Singh had made the heads turn as she turned showstopper for Esha L Amin's brand Label Esha. Chitrangda was a sight to behold as she owned the ramp with grace and her style game was on point.

The collection was called the Afro-Rhapsody collection and Chitrangda wore a striking design. It was a purple thigh high slit outfit with mustard and blue prints on it. In fact, the outfit had a feathers and braided twist which in turn elevated the look. The collection was reportedly inspired by the Southern African Culture called Afro Punk. Chitrangda had kept her tresses open with a frizzy and braided touch. She completed the look with mustard boots and had her make up game on point. Chitrangda was undoubtedly dishing out the ultimate boss lady vibes as she walked the ramp.