FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Malaika Arora Proves Blue Is Her Colour As She Walks The Ramp

Malaika Arora is an actress who doesn't need an introduction. She has been a successful model turned actress who had redefined glamour and panache over and again. Be it on screen or off the screen, red carpet event, vacation look or the gym look, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress doesn't miss out on a chance to make heads turn with her impeccable style statements and often get a thumbs up from the fashion police. Interestingly, Malaika is once again making the headlines as she walked the ramp on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in partnership with Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI).

Malaika had turned a showstopper for Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki and she owned the ramp like a diva. The Munni Badnaam actress was seen wearing an easy breezy outfit in hues of blue. She was dressed in a dark blue coloured stylish blouse with spaghetti straps and floral print. It was paired with a navy blue coloured pencil skirt with prints of trees and flowers. Malaika had kept her tresses open and completed the look with a royal blue coloured long shrug with a matching print. Her panache was unmatched as she walked the ramp.