FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Shamita Shetty, Alaya F, Babil Khan Take Over The Ramp In Style

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in association with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) has been one the most talked about events in Mumbai. The prestigious event has brought together several popular designers under one roof as they present their latest designs and several celebs were seen walking the ramp for the biggest brands. From Malaika Arora to Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra to Vijay Varma, several renowned actors had turned showstoppers for the Lakme Fashion Week. Joining them, Shamita Shetty, Alaya F and Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan were also seen taking over the ramp.

Shamita Shetty looked stunning in Rina Dhaka's outfit which included a thigh-high slit skirt with a floral print which was paired with a stylish white blouse with embroidered net cover. Her panache was undoubtedly unmatched as she walked the ramp as a showstopper.