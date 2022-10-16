FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Sidharth Malhotra Looks Dapper In Black As He Turns Muse For Gaurav Gupta

Sidharth Malhotra is all over the news these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Thank God. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in key roles, Thank God has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will be releasing on October 25. As Sidharth is busy with promotions of Thank God, he recently grabbed the eyeballs as he walked the ramp for ace designer Gaurav Gupta at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in association with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI).

Sidharth was seen wearing an all black ensemble with crystal burst embroideries. The Student of The Year actor looked dapper in his shimmery black t-shirt which was paired with a black blazer adorned with thousands of crystals like shooting stars. He completed the look with stylish black trousers and a pair of black shoes. Sidharth's style game was on point as he took over the ramp as a showstopper and he exuded immense charm on the ramp.