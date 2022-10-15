FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Tara Sutaria Turns Showstopper For Aisha Rao In A Black Floral Lehenga; PICS

Tara Sutaria is a multi-talented actress who never misses a chance to impress the audience with her skills. The diva made her big Bollywood debut with the 2019 release Student of The Year 2. From her acting skills to her soulful singing and even her fashion choices, everything about the Ek Villain Returns actress ends up making the headlines. And now, Tara Sutaria is again grabbing the eyeballs as turned showstopper for ace designer Aisha Rao on the fourth day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI).

Tara was seen wearing a black coloured lehenga with a floral print as she walked the ramp with utmost grace and panache. The outfit came with shoulderless full sleeves with multi-colour floral print. It was paired with a stunning black lehenga with multi-coloured print and pink flowers at the bottom border. Tara completed the look with a short black net veil and a beautiful necklace. The Tadap actress had kept her tresses open and had her make up game on point as she set the ramp on fire.