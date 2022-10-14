FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Vijay Varma, Kalki Kanmani Make Heads Turn As They Walk The Ramp

The much awaited Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI has been going on in full swing and several celebs were seen turning showstoppers for ace designers. Every designer has presented their stunning designs and won millions of hearts. Interestingly, the third day of the prestigious event also witnessed Vijay Varma and Kalki Kanmani walking the ramp for Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia's Nirmooha and Abhishek Sharma respectively and it was a treat to watch them setting the ramp on fire.

Kalki represented Abhishek Sharma's collection Dusk with the Prince of Karauli. The collection was a mix of modernised Indian poise with the use of bright colours and intricate hand embroidery with fine gold metal thread. Kalki was seen dressed in a quirky golden green thigh high outfit with metallic embroidered leaves and glass beaded strings.

On the other hand, Vijay presented the collection titled as Magical Wilderness inspired by the wilderness of the spring season. The Darlings actor was seen wearing a neon green coloured t-shirt and trousers with a vibrant shrug. He completed the look with a pair of white shoes.