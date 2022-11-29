2 Weeks After Welcoming First Child, Karan Singh Grover Joins Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter; SEE PIC

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12 after six years of tying the knot.

Taking to social media, the new parents announced the arrival of their little munchkin with a heartfelt note leaving their fans elated.

While the couple is currently on cloud nine, new daddy Karan Singh Grover has resumed work just two weeks after the birth of Devi and joined the cast of Hrithik Roshan's much-hyped movie Fighter. Yes, you read that right!

Grover took to Instagram and announced that he is the latest addition to the cast of Fighter along with Akshay Oberoi. In the picture, the TV star is seen posing with Hrithik and Akshay. He wrote, "Thank you for having us on the team! Welcome to the Team #FIGHTER @iamksgofficial @akshay0beroi Excited to have you'll aboard!"

Take a look at the picture here:

Reacting to the picture, Bipasha wished 'all the best' to Karan and further commented, "Durga Durga (folded hands emoji)."

For the unversed, Fighter is being directed by Siddharth Anand and is touted as India's first aerial actioner. Besides Hrithik, the much-awaited project also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Recently, the Krrish star began shooting for Fighter in Assam and Karan has now joined the team there. Looks like, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's newborn daughter Devi has brought along good luck for him.

While Bipasha shared screen space with Hrithik in Dhoom 2, Karan has teamed up with the superstar for the very first time.

On the career front, Karan forayed into films with Bhushan Patel's Alone in 2015 alongside Bipasha Basu. Already a popular TV star, Karan then did films like Hate Story 3 and 3 Dev (not yet released). He was last seen in ZEE5's Qubool Hai 2.0 opposite Surbhi Jyoti.

Coming back to Fighter, the film was earlier scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, however, it will now hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

