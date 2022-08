Filmfare Awards 2022 Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon Win Big!

The highly anticipated Filmfare Awards 2022 are finally announced. The prestigious awards were distributed at a star-studded event, which was held in Mumbai on August 30, Tuesday.

Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in 83, while Kriti Sanon took home the Best Actress trophy for her performance in Mimi, in the Popular category. Vicky Kaushal and Vidya Balan won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards in the Critics category, for their performances in Sardar Udham and Sherni, respectively.

Check out the Filmfare Awards 2022 complete winners list here: