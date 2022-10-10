Filmfare Awards South 2022: Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde And Priyamani Take The Red Carpet By Storm

The much-anticipated 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 was held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Sunday (October 9, 2022). As expected, the event was a star-studded affair which saw the whose who from the South Film Industry under one roof.
The jury honoured the best of the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. The winners walked back home with the black lady and smiling faces. Meanwhile, you also had some of the biggest celebrities dazzling bright at the red carpet. This included names like Mrunal Thakur, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Tabu, Krithi Shetty to name a few.
Have a look at some of the pictures.
Shehnaaz Gill
The actress who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, spelt magic in bold in a silver-golden saree. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorized it with a gajra. The traditional necklace and bangles added more to her beauty.
Pooja Hegde
The Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actress glittered bright in a body-hugging silver sequined outfit as she posed for the paparazzi at the award function.
Priyamani
Priyamani looked a total stunner in a hot pink saree. With her hair kept loose and a minimalistic makeup look, the Family Man actress stole everyone's hearts when she entered the venue.
Whose red carpet look did you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.
- Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their Big Win At Filmfare Awards 2022; See Pics
- Filmfare Awards 2022 Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon Win Big!
- Kangana Ranaut To Sue Popular Film Magazine For Nominating Her: Read Details Inside
- Filmfare Awards 2022: Shershaah, Sardar Udham And 83 Lead The Nominations
- Mangesh Joshi’s Film Karkhanisanchi Waari Wins Three Marathi Filmfare Awards
- Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Taapsee Pannu's Award Winning Speech Thanking Her For 'Pushing Boundaries'
- Babil Khan Reveals Why Mother Sutapa Sikdar Didn't Accompany Him To The Awards Show
- Filmfare Awards 2021: Alaya F Wins Best Debut Female Award For Jawaani Jaaneman, Poses With Her Black Lady
- 66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Thappad Win The Top Honours
- Filmfare Awards 2021 Nominations: Ludo And Thappad Lead The Race; Ajay Devgn Nominated In Best Actor Category
- REVEALED: Why Aamir Khan Lost Faith In Award Functions And Stopped Attending Them!
- Yami Gautam Shares Her Views On Being Snubbed At Filmfare Awards; Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'So Proud'