Filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra Booked After Running His Car Over Wife, Watch Video

Mumbai police on Wednesday (October 27) filed a case against filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra for running his car over his wife after she saw him with another woman inside his vehicle. As per the police report, Mishra has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing grievous pain by act endangering life).

Kamal Kishor Mishra has produced the Hindi film Dehati Disco.

The incident took place in the parking area of a residential building in Maharashtra's suburban Andheri (West). A police official told news agency PTI that Mishra's wife suffered head and other injuries after the crash. Following it, the filmmaker's wife lodged a complaint against him at the Amboli police station.

Kamal's wife, in the complaint, stated that she had come out looking for him and found another woman in his car in the parking area, the police said. It was further said that when she confronted him, Mishra rammed his car away in an attempt to flee the spot, and in that attempt he ran the vehicle over his wife. She had suffered injuries to her legs, hands, and head.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

