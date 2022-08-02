Laal Singh Chaddha, the upcoming Aamir Khan starrer is gearing up for its grand release. The world is talking about how much the film has to offer, and its songs to the music video, everything has created curiosity among fans and the global audience. Recently, the official handle of Forrest Gump, whose remake Laal Singh Chaddha is, took to social media and shared an announcement highlighting the release date of the Aamir Khan starrer.

"Watch one man's extraordinary journey that will fill you with love, warmth & happiness. #LaalSinghChaddha, the official Indian remake of #ForrestGump, opens in theatres worldwide on August 11th," reads the social media post of Forrest Gump official handle.