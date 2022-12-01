Freddy Early Reviews: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Gets Amazing Response; Reviewers Call It Spine Chilling, Refreshing
Kartik Aaryan, who entered Bollywood in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's sleeper hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is counted among the most loved actors of his generation.
While most of the Bollywood releases of 2022 failed to make a mark at the box office, Kartik started the year on a high note with the blockbuster response to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy also features Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles.
Currently basking in the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is now all set to entertain fans with his next release - Freddy. Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the thriller features Alaya F as the leading lady and is slated to premiere directly on Disney+Hostar on December 2.
While fans have been eagerly waiting to watch it, several reviews of Freddy are already doing the rounds on social media. As per the early response, reviewers look impressed with Kartik's performance as well as the film. Let's take a look at some of the reviews here.
Siddharth Kannan Says ‘Bang On’
After watching 'Freddy', Siddharth Kannan took to Twitter and wrote, 'TheAaryanKartik is someone who I know since 10 years... His #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 was a major success and #Freddy is that opportunity that his career craved for! Bang on!'
Kartik’s Best Act & Best Film
Producer Raghuvendra Singh also loved the film. He tweeted, '#Freddy is undeniably #KartikAaryan's best act and best movie. What a gripping and spine chilling refreshing thriller. He truly makes you believe in his chracater's world and universe. It's like The Joker - where you understand his pain, his actions and his life!'
Turning Point For Kartik Aaryan
Film critic Rohit Jaiswal thinks that 'Freddy' will be a turning point in Kartik's career. He said, 'Freddy will turn out to be a Turning point for KARTIK acting career... He has successfully removed his CHOCOLATE BOY image...... What a Performance.... What a Terrific Role'
‘Freddy’ Is Spinechilling
Subhas K Jha too seemed impressed with 'Freddy' and wrote, '#Freddy is spine chilling, a never-before eerie sleepstealer. TheAaryanKartik, dark and sinister, moves far ahead of the competition.
‘Freddy’ Is Beyond Expectations
Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel the film 'scary'. He tweeted, 'What #KartikAaryan had done in #Freddy is Beyond Expectations... Unbelievable Switch from his lover boy image... SCARY !!'
