Freddy Early Reviews: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Gets Amazing Response; Reviewers Call It Spine Chilling, Refreshing

Kartik Aaryan, who entered Bollywood in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's sleeper hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is counted among the most loved actors of his generation.

While most of the Bollywood releases of 2022 failed to make a mark at the box office, Kartik started the year on a high note with the blockbuster response to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy also features Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles.

Currently basking in the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is now all set to entertain fans with his next release - Freddy. Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the thriller features Alaya F as the leading lady and is slated to premiere directly on Disney+Hostar on December 2.

While fans have been eagerly waiting to watch it, several reviews of Freddy are already doing the rounds on social media. As per the early response, reviewers look impressed with Kartik's performance as well as the film. Let's take a look at some of the reviews here.