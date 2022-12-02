Freddy LEAKED Online: Kartik Aaryan’s Psychological Thriller Available For Free Download In HD Print

Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the most promising actors in Bollywood these days. In his career of a decade, Kartik has come a long way and has given us hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 etc. And now, the handsome hunk is making the headlines for his new release Freddy. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy is a psychological thriller and features Kartik in the role of a dentist. As the fans have been eagerly waiting for Freddy, the movie is making the headlines for an unfortunate reason as it has become the recent target of piracy.

Freddy has been leaked online just hours after its release. Reportedly, Freddy has been leaked online by piracy giants and is available for free download in HD print on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez etc. To note, as Freddy was released on an OTT platform, the piracy attack will definitely leave a mark on the viewership. Meanwhile, it is evident that despite taking stringent measures against piracy, the entertainment industry's efforts to curb piracy are going in vain. After all, Freddy isn't the first movie to fall prey to piracy. Earlier, big releases like Drishyam 2, Bhediya, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai, etc were also leaked online by piracy giant Tamilrockers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Freddy has opened to good reviews from critics. Siddharth Kanan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, "TheAaryanKartik is someone who I know since 10 years... His #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 was a major success and #Freddy is that opportunity that his career craved for! Bang on". On the other hand, producer Rohit Jaiswal called Freddy a spine chilling but refreshing thriller. "#Freddy is undeniably #KartikAaryan's best act and best movie. What a gripping and spine chilling refreshing thriller. He truly makes you believe in his chracater's world and universe. It's like The Joker - where you understand his pain, his actions and his life," he tweeted.

Interestingly, Kartik has also shared his experience about Freddy and called it the most complex character that he has ever played. "Freddy is not a linear simple character, he is layered, he is unpredictable, he is dark but on the surface he looks calm and regular. It's very difficult to play a character whose exterior reactions and interior thoughts collide and this really pushed me out of my comfort zone as an actor," he added. To note, Freddy marks Kartik's first collaboration with Alaya and their chemistry is winning hearts.