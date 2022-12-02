Kartik Aaryan Charged A Whopping Amount For Freddy; Here’s How Much Money Alaya F & Others Got
After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan became the flavour of the season with many top filmmakers chasing him for their projects.
Now, the much-in-demand actor is back to entertain fans with his next release - Freddy. Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film has finally premiered on Disney+Hotstar today (December 2). Written by Parveez Sheikh, it has been produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, NH Studioz, and Northern Lights Film.
For the unversed, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star is playing the titular role of Freddy, a socially awkward and quiet dentist who thinks he has found the love of his life in Kainaaz. However, he is determined to exact revenge once she betrays him.
Featuring Jawaani Jaaneman fame Alaya F as the female lead, the thriller has been receiving rave reviews for its storyline and performances. Kartik and the whole team are elated with the initial response, however, did you know how much money they charged for Freddy? Let's take a look at the list here.
Kartik Aaryan
Basking in the success of Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik is portraying a complex character in 'Freddy'. According to a Bollywood Bubble report, the actor charged a whopping amount of Rs 7 crore to play Dr Freddy Ginwala in the film.
Alaya F
Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in 2020 and 'Freddy' is her second film. She's playing Freddy's obsession Kainaaz in the thriller and got paid Rs 1.5 crore for her role.
Jeniffer Piccinato
Recently seen playing a geologist in Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu', actress Jennifer Piccinato has a pivotal part in 'Freddy' too. Reportedly, the actress took home a fee of Rs 35 lakh.
Tripti Agarwal
After getting noticed for her performance in Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's 2015 hit 'Ki & Ka', Tripti Agarwal is looking forward to knowing about the response to her 'Freddy' character. She charged Rs 25 lakh for the film.
