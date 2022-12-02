Kartik Aaryan Charged A Whopping Amount For Freddy; Here’s How Much Money Alaya F & Others Got

After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan became the flavour of the season with many top filmmakers chasing him for their projects.

Now, the much-in-demand actor is back to entertain fans with his next release - Freddy. Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film has finally premiered on Disney+Hotstar today (December 2). Written by Parveez Sheikh, it has been produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, NH Studioz, and Northern Lights Film.

For the unversed, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star is playing the titular role of Freddy, a socially awkward and quiet dentist who thinks he has found the love of his life in Kainaaz. However, he is determined to exact revenge once she betrays him.

Featuring Jawaani Jaaneman fame Alaya F as the female lead, the thriller has been receiving rave reviews for its storyline and performances. Kartik and the whole team are elated with the initial response, however, did you know how much money they charged for Freddy? Let's take a look at the list here.