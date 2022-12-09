Freddy To Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Charged Whopping Amount For These 4 Recent Films
After a slow start, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has now established himself among the most talented and bankable stars of his generation.
While most of the Hindi films released this year failed to make a mark, 2022 has turned out to be one of the best years for Kartik as he earned both critical and commercial success.
Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the actor's first release of the year. A sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the horror comedy turned out to be a huge blockbuster. Now, he has ended the year on a high note with Shashank Ghosh's Freddy.
Ever since its premiere on Disney+Hotsar, the actor is being hailed for his strong performance. He's very much in demand and has several interesting projects in his kitty. Reportedly, he has charged huge fees for all of his latest films. Let's take a look at fees charged by Kartik for his recent movies.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
According to reports, Kartik Aaryan charged Rs 15 crore for playing the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Fans loved his comical avatar in the horror comedy, which also featured Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles. In its theatrical run, the film broke several records and did a business of Rs 185.92 crore.
Freddy
Freddy premiered on Disney+Hostar last week amid decent buzz as it was Kartik's first release post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success. The thriller features Kartik as a socially awkward dentist. It was touted as the most difficult character of the actor's career till now and he has been receiving rave reviews for his performance. For Freddy, Kartik reportedly got Rs 7 crore as his salary.
Shehzada
Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is among the most-awaited releases of 2023. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. For the action drama, he is reportedly getting Rs 21 crore.
Satyaprem Ki Katha
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen reuniting with Kiara Advani for Samir Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha. It will be a musical romantic drama and fans are looking forward to the film's release. Kartik is said to have got Rs 15 crore for the Sajid Nadiadwala production venture.
- Freddy Star Kartik Aaryan Planning To Get Married Anytime Soon? Here’s What The Actor Said
- Hera Pheri 3: Makers Approach Akshay Kumar Again After Criticism; Will His Return Mark Kartik Aaryan’s Exit?
- Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Never Told Anyone About Bagging Pyaar Ka Punchnama, ‘Pata Chale Yeh Bhi...'
- Kartik Aaryan Charged A Whopping Amount For Freddy; Here’s How Much Money Alaya F & Others Got
- Freddy LEAKED Online: Kartik Aaryan’s Psychological Thriller Available For Free Download In HD Print
- Freddy Early Reviews: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Gets Amazing Response; Reviewers Call It Spine Chilling, Refreshing
- With Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn Becomes The 4th Bollywood Actor To Enter Rs 150 Crore Club In 2022
- Hera Pheri 3: Not Kartik, But Varun Dhawan Was Makers’ First Choice To Replace Akshay Kumar?
- ‘Idhar Bhi Akshay Ka Role Le Gaya’ Fans Say As Kartik Reportedly Bags Awara Paagal Deewana 2 After Hera Pheri
- Freddy To Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movies Will Leave You Excited
- ‘Maza Aa Gaya’ Kartik Aaryan Fans React As Shehzada Makers Release Special Teaser On Actor’s Birthday
- Inside Kartik Aaryan’s Surprise Birthday Celebration With His Family