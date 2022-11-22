Freddy To Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movies Will Leave You Excited
Kartik Aaryan is all over the news today not just on the personal front but also on the professional front. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has turned a year older today and took the social media by a storm as he shared a glimpse of his midnight birthday celebration with family. On the other hand, the makers of Shehzada also treated the fans with a teaser of the action comedy. It has opened to rave reviews from the audience and left the audience wanting for more. Interestingly, Kartik has several interesting movies lined up in his kitty. Here's a look:
Freddy
Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy is a romantic thriller wherein Kartik will be seen playing the role of psycho dentist. The movie also stars Alaya F in the lead and marks her first collaboration with Kartik. Freddy is slated to release on December 2 this year on Disney+ Hotstar.
Hera Pheri 3
The much awaited third installment of Hera Pheri will be coming with a change in the cast as Kartik has replaced Akshay Kumar in the movie. A lot of speculations have been going on about the reason behind this change in the cast, Suniel Shetty, who played the role of Shyam in the cult franchise, called Kartik a good choice for the film. Meanwhile, Kartik remained tight lipped about joining Hera Pheri 3 and called the first installment his favourite film.
Captain
Directed by Hansal Mehta, Captain is inspired by one of India's successful rescue missions from a war-torn country and will feature Kartik in the role of a pilot. Talking about the movie, Kartik said, 'Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal Sir's body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him'.
Satyaprem Ki Katha
Kartik Aaryan will be seen romancing Kiara Advani once again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And this time it will be for Satyaprem Ki Katha which is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and happens to be a musical romantic drama.
Aashiqui 3
Kartik will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. The movie is the third installment of the Aashiqui franchise and filmmaker is already all praises for Kartik. He said, 'It'd be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I'm truly looking forward to this one.'
Shehzada
This Rohit Dhawan directorial is an action drama and also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada is the Bollywood remake of Allu Arjun starrer Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
