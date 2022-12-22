From Meet & Greet To Fun Activities: Another Successful 'Josh Creators Day' Celebration At Pro Kabaddi League

After a successful Creators Day event in Hyderabad last month, Josh decided to pamper the influencers again by promoting the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 in Mumbai this time.

In collaboration with Star Sports, the event took place in Mumbai on December 13. Overall 20 Josh influencers were invited from Mumbai and across India to participate in this big event.

Many popular influencers including Arhaan Ansari, Faiz Shaikh, Sandhya Singh, and Jaanvi Haate among others had a great time as they were involved in multiple activities like meet & greet with Anup kumar (Former Indian Kabaddi team captain, PKL & Kabaddi World Cup winner), interaction with hosts along with participating in fun activities. It was followed by dancing with mascot/cheer groups and at last watching the playoffs from VIP seats.

For influencers, it was a completely wonderful & fun-filled experience and they were elated to be a part of such an amazing event. They expressed their gratitude to Josh and Star Sports for inviting them. Everyone went home with a heart full of joy and a mind full of memories.

Take a look at some of the pictures below: