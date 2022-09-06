Film producer Goldie Behl opened up on the ongoing cancel culture in Bollywood in his latest interview with a news portal. He also reacted to the box office failure of Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India debut Liger, which tanked at the box office.

Sharing his thoughts on the current boycott trends doing the rounds on social media, Goldie told Spotboye that it's very unfortunate that Hindi movies are being put through this. According to him, no trend can stop a good film from setting the cash registers ringing at the box office.

The Duranga producer told the publication, "I have been in the industry for a very long time and if a film connects with the audience, nothing can stop it from succeeding. But at the same time, it's really unfortunate that people are building up this negativity. I don't know if such hate campaigns are affecting the performances of the film or if it's coinciding with the film not doing well. A good movie will work despite all odds."

On being asked if he feels Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger failed at the box office because of the boycott trend, Goldie replied, "No, I don't think so any film can tank at the box office because of a trend of boycotting the film. My understanding is that if you see the percentage of the people going to theatres to watch the film vs on social media you will get the answer out there."

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, Liger was one of the most-anticipated movies of this year. However, upon its release, the film failed to impress both the critics as well as the audience. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer turned out to be a huge flop at the box office.

After Liger's failure, there have been reports floating in the media that Vijay Deverakonda's next film Jana Gana Mana to be helmed by Puri Jagannadh, has been shelved. Amid this, producer Charmme Kaur took to social media and wrote, "Chill guys!

Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back 😊 Bigger and Better...until then, Live and let Live ❤️."