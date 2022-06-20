Good Luck Jerry OTT Release Date And Time Details Is Out!

The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in key roles.

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, and we are super excited to see the actress in never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Siddharth Sen, the film is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Reportedly, the film start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 12 PM.

While the trailer of the film received a positive response from netizens, it is to be seen if the film will receive the same amount of love and appreciation.

Advertisement Advertisement

During the wrap of the film, Janhvi had written on her Instagram page that she got emotional for leaving the sets of the film and the people with whom she had a splendid time while shooting.

She wrote, "I can't believe it's a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I'll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."

Good Luck Jerry is backed by Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.