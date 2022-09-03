The wait is finally over! South sensation Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her debut in Bollywood opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl's upcoming film Goodbye. The makers unveiled the first poster featuring the duo today.
Goodbye First Poster: Amitabh Bachchan And Rashmika Make For An Adorable Father-Daughter Duo
Rashmika took to her Twitter handle to share the poster and captioned it as, "Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October! 🤍🌸#Goodbye #GoodbyeOnOct7."
In the first glimpse, Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna make for an adorable father-daughter duo and are seen celebrating life while flying a kite.
Earlier, in an interview, Rashmika had revealed that her parents couldn't believe that Big B was her co-star in Goodbye.
"My parents are huge fans of sir and while growing up, and have watched so many of his films and they were so excited for me. They treated me like how a teacher teaches a student to - 'Do a good job, be attentive and learn my lines well' which I think is very cute," the Pushpa star had told Pinkvilla.
Speaking about Goodbye, the film is touted to be a heartwarming story about life, family and relationships. According to the makers, the movie will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears.
Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, Goodbye features Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan are also a part of the film.
Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, Goodbye is slated to release in cinema halls on October 7, 2022.
