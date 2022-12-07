Google Year In Search 2022: Two Indian Songs Make The Cut; Lata Mangeshkar & Bappi Da's Death Part Of The List

Like every year, search engine giant Google released its "Year in Search 2022" compilation of the most searched topics across all categories. Google has ranked the top 10 searched items in all categories, including songs and the most searched news events. The top-searched songs list contains the songs that have beaten all the global records to become all-time hits.

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's Punjabi song from Coke Studio season 14, Pasoori went viral and has conquered the first position by beating down BTS's Butter to become the most Googled song of 2022 in the world. The song was released earlier this year. Meanwhile, there are two Indian songs that made it to the top 10 list. These two Indian songs are Chaand Baaliyan and Pushpa: The Rise's song Srivalli.

Listen to Srivalli song below:-

Aditya A's Chand Baaliyan too was a viral success, just like Pasoori, which reached the global spot of number 3 on the list. While Srivalli was last year that acquired the 10 spot. The data from Google mentions Javed Ali as the song's singer; therefore, it can be assumed that it is Srivalli's Hindi version of the song that's on the list. The original Telugu song was sung by Sid Sriram. Srivalli has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Listen to Pasoori song below:-

Other songs on the global top 10 include BTS's Dynamite, which is ranked seventh, and Imagine Dragons' Enemy and Believer, which are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. BTS and Imagine Dragons are the only groups with multiple entries on the list. French performer Indila 2014's song Ainsi bas la vida is at the 8 spot, and Backstreet Boys' 1997 biggest hit Everybody has found its way to the 9 spot.

A list of prominent Indian singers who were extensively searched in 2022 was included in the list of the most searched news events. These celebrity singers passed away this year and are still remembered by their fans. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, known as the "Queen of Melody," passed away in February due to age-related issues. Her death news acquired first position.

Other singers' deaths that found a place on the list were Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab, who got the 2nd spot, and KK, who passed away due to cardiac arrest while performing at a concert, who made it to the 8th position. Another veteran singer's death, Bappi Lahiri's, was the 10th most searched event of 2022.