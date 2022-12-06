‘Coke Bottle Jaisa Muh Ho Gaya’ Bhumi Pednekar Getting Trolled For Alleged Lip Fillers Is A New Low

Bhumi Pednekar, who entered Bollywood with the 2015 sleeper hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, has come a long way in the film industry.

After a successful debut, she went on to feature in several successful films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh among others and is still hustling to reach the top spot.

With her strong performances and huge fan following, she established herself among the most talented and loved female stars of her generation. Currently, she's busy with the promotions of Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

However, lately, a section of social media users are accusing her of looking 'different'. People are targeting her for allegedly using botox and lip fillers.

Bhumi recently took to social media and posted a selfie video from her car. In the caption, she wrote, "Are CaReels a thing ??????!!!!! Also I love this lip combo #Bbeauty #motd"

Take a look at her post below:

While Bhumi looked absolutely stunning in a black outfit, a section of social media users is trolling her for allegedly using lip fillers. Some of them are even saying that Bhumi is resembling Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala in the video.

Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Aaaak thooo... achi khasi cutypie thi.. ye lip job karake coke k bottle jaise mu ho gaya hai."

Another social media user commented, "I really use to like you as an actress. But lately it seems like you are always high on something. Trying to be something you are not. You are good as original."

A third comment read, "Fake lips.. fillers and Botox amplified."

Here are the reactions:

Sadly, the trolling culture has taken over social media and we totally condem this practice. According to us, attacking Bhumi or any other celebrity for their looks is a new low. While her haters are spewing venom while discussing everything about her face, we think that she's a stunner.

We wonder how Bhumi would react to the online trolling and criticism.

On the career front, her next release will be Govinda Naam Mera. It is slated to premiere directly on Disney+Hotstar on December 16. Her lineup also includes a variety of projects including Anubhav Sinha's Bheed with Rajkummar Rao, Bhakshak, The Lady Killer opposite Arjun Kapoor, Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Mudassar Aziz's upcoming directorial titled Meri Patni Ka Remake.